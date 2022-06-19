A Russian helicopter gunship fires rockets at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Ukraine war ‘could take years’, Nato chief warns

  • Jens Stoltenberg told a German newspaper that the transatlantic security alliance ‘must not let up’ its support for Ukraine ‘even if the costs are high’
  • His comments came amid intensified Russian assaults on the war-torn country after the EU had recommended granting Ukraine candidate status to join the bloc

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:56am, 19 Jun, 2022

