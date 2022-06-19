Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a meeting with peacekeeping veterans on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Lessons to be learned for Ukraine’: Dutch PM apologises to Bosnia peacekeepers
- Mark Rutte apologised to Dutch UN peacekeepers overwhelmed in 1995 by Serb forces; veterans were right to ask, ‘where was the world?’
- Almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys killed in Srebrenica genocide, a stain on Dutch national conscience; Rutte acknowledged ‘lack of govt support’
