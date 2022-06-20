An unexploded rocket in the city of Lysychansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Zelensky expects Russia attacks to intensify as EU decision looms
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia was likely to intensify its ‘hostile activities’ this week
- Kyiv is waiting for a historic decision from the European Union on its bid for candidate status
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An unexploded rocket in the city of Lysychansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Photo: AFP