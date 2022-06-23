British Airways stifled by industrial action this summer. Photo: Reuters
British Airways set for ‘summer of strikes’ at London’s Heathrow

  • Travellers already faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights as airports struggle to cope with staff shortages and post-pandemic demand
  • At the same time much of Britain’s rail network is being stifled by industrial action over demands workers’ pay increases to keep pace with surging inflation

Updated: 11:59pm, 23 Jun, 2022

