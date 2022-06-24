Ukrainian forces will retreat from the besieged city Sievierodonetsk in the country’s east to avoid encirclement, a regional governor said on Friday, a significant setback after weeks of ferocious fighting against Russian forces. The city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative centre of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment, as the conflict enters its fourth month. Ukrainian troops fought Russians in house-to-house battles before retreating to a huge chemical factory on the city’s edge, where they holed up in its sprawling underground structures. In recent days, Russian forces have made gains around Sievierodonetsk and the neighbouring city of Lysychansk, on a steep bank across the river, in a bid to encircle Ukrainian forces. Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said that the Ukrainian troops have been given the order to leave Sievierodonetsk to prevent that. “We will have to pull back our guys,” he said. “It makes no sense to stay at the destroyed positions, because the number of casualties in poorly fortified areas will grow every day.” World leaders seek united front for Ukraine as war rages Gaidai said the Ukrainian forces have “received the order to retreat to new positions and continue fighting there” but didn’t give further details. He said Russians were also advancing toward Lysychansk from Zolote and Toshkivka, adding that Russian reconnaissance units conducted forays on the city edges but were driven out by its defenders. Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday it had encircled up to 2,000 Ukrainian troops, including 80 foreign fighters, at Hirske, a town south of Lysychansk. Reuters could not independently verify the report. “Unfortunately, as of today … the entire Hirske district is occupied,” Hirske’s municipal head Oleksiy Babchenko said in a television broadcast. “There are some insignificant, local battles going on at the outskirts, but the enemy has entered.” Russia’s defence ministry also said its forces had “completely isolated” a group of Ukrainian units near Hirske and Zolote. It said it had encircled four Ukrainian battalions, an artillery group and a “detachment of foreign mercenaries.” Half of Zolote is under Russian control, it said, adding that it was launching “uninterrupted attacks” around encircled Ukrainian forces at Hirske. The situation for those that remain in Lysychansk is bleak. Liliya Nesterenko said her house had no gas, water or electricity and she and her mother were cooking on a campfire. She was cycling along the street, and had come out to feed a friend’s pets. But the 39-year-old was upbeat about the city’s defences: “I believe in our Ukrainian army, they should [be able to] cope.” Following a botched attempt to capture Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, in the early stage of the invasion that started February 24, Russian forces have shifted focus to the Donbas region, where the Ukrainian forces have fought Moscow-backed separatists since 2014. Russian control of the Donbas would allow it to link up with the already occupied Crimea to the south, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine, also in 2014. Ukraine’s foreign minister played down the significance of the possible loss of more territory in the Donbas. “Putin wanted to occupy the Donbas by May 9. We are on June 24 and still fighting. Retreating from a few battles does not mean losing the war at all,” Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera . The Russian military controls about 95 per cent of Luhansk province and about half of neighbouring Donetsk province, the two areas that make up the Donbas. “In many respects, the fate of the Donbas is being decided there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said of Sievierodonetsk recently. Russian troops ‘executed’ photographer in Ukraine, press group says A representative of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine earlier said the resistance of Ukrainian forces trying to defend the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk was “pointless and futile”. “At the rate our soldiers are going, very soon the whole territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic will be liberated,” said Andrei Marochko, a spokesman for the Moscow-backed army of Luhansk. On Friday, Marochko said on Telegram that all the villages in the neighbouring areas of Zolote and Hirske were now under the control of Russian or pro-Russian forces. In a video on Marochko’s Telegram channel, a man in military clothing can be seen replacing the Ukrainian flag with the Zolote coat of arms with a hammer-and-sickle red flag. Analysts say Russian forces are taking heavy casualties and face problems in leadership, supplies and morale. Nonetheless, they are grinding down Ukrainian resistance and making incremental gains in the east and south. The British Ministry of Defence said in its intelligence update that Russia’s improved performance “is likely a result of recent unit reinforcement and heavy concentration of fire”. With Ukraine pleading for accelerated weapon deliveries, the United States announced it was sending another US$450 million in fresh armaments, including Himars rocket systems. The latest package comes after US President Joe Biden last week announced an infusion of US$1 billion in weapons for Ukraine that includes anti-ship rocket systems, artillery rockets, howitzers and ammunition. Ukraine says it needs the Himars systems to better match the range of Russian rocket systems that it says are being extensively used to pummel Ukrainian positions in Donbas. US officials have said that while Himars are important for Ukrainian forces, no single weapon system alone can change the war. Moscow has warned it will strike targets in Ukraine which they “have not yet been hitting” if the West supplies longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems. Associated Press, dpa, Reuters