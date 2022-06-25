A gunman went on a terrifying rampage in a gay bar and surrounding streets in Oslo on Saturday, killing two people and seriously injuring 10 on the day the city’s LGBTQ community was due to celebrate its annual Pride parade. The victims were shot inside and outside the London Pub, a well-known gay bar and nightclub open since 1979, as well as at one other bar in the centre of the Norwegian capital. “I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot,” said journalist Olav Roenneberg of public broadcaster NRK, who was in the area. “Then I saw the windows breaking and understood that I had to take cover.” A suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was detained minutes after, according to police who said they believed he acted alone. Two weapons, including a fully automatic gun, were retrieved from the crime scene, they added. “There is reason to think that this may be a hate crime,” police told a news conference. “We are investigating whether the Pride was a target in itself or whether there are other motives.” Oslo police spokesman Rune Hekkelstrand told Reuters the attack was also being investigated as a possible act of terrorism. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere decried the shootings as a “terrible and deeply shocking attack on innocent people”. Norway marks 10 years since massacre by neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik The suspect was known to authorities, including for violence of a less severe nature, police said. The shooting happened around 1am (local time) in the centre of the capital city, coming just months after Norway marked 50 years since the abolition of a law that criminalised gay sex. Eleven people also suffered minor injuries, police said. A Pride march that was due to take place in Oslo on Saturday afternoon was called off following the violence in the normally tranquil city. “All events linked to Oslo Pride have been cancelled” following “clear” recommendations by police, the organisers wrote on Facebook. Police said two weapons had been seized. “Now, everything indicates that there was only one person who committed this act,” police official Tore Barstad earlier told a press briefing. Police received the first reports of shooting at 1.14am and the suspect was arrested five minutes later, he said. Heavily armed police equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets were patrolling the scene of the shootings. Still a threat: Norwegian mass murderer Breivik denied parole “He looked very determined about where he was aiming. When I realised it was serious, I ran. There was a bleeding man lying on the ground,” a woman who saw the incident told the Verdens Gang newspaper. Another witness quoted by the paper said “there were a lot of injured people on the ground who had head injuries”. Eight people were taken to hospital and six others were taken care of by a medical service. Generally peaceful Norway was the scene of bloody attacks on July 22, 2011 when right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people. He first detonated a bomb near the government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people. He then disguised himself as a policeman and went on a shooting spree at a summer camp for left-wing youth on the island of Utoya, killing another 69 people, most of them teenagers.