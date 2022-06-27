Diana Ross performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diana Ross performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain
World /  Europe

Motown singer Diana Ross spreads the love at UK’s Glastonbury music festival

  • Ross, 78, was due to play Glastonbury in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused the festival to be cancelled for two years
  • Ross followed in the footsteps of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue in the Sunday afternoon slot, one of the biggest draws at the festival

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:02am, 27 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Diana Ross performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diana Ross performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE