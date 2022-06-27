Cannabis has long been the world’s most widely used drug and that use is increasing. Photo: Shutterstock
Cannabis use has risen with legalisation and Covid-19 lockdowns, according to UN report
- In its annual World Drug Report, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said legalisation appears to have accelerated the upwards trends in reported daily use of the drug
- ‘Periods of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic drove increases in the use of cannabis … in 2020,’ the report said
