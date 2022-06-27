Britain under Prime Minister Boris Johnson is suffering intractable problems. Photo: dpa
Battered Britain ‘sick man of Europe’ is hurtling towards breaking point
- After Brexit and the pandemic, the nation is succumbing to intractable problems marked by plodding growth, surging inflation and a series of damaging strikes
- Consumer prices are the highest for 40 years and there are parallels with the dark days of the 1960s and 1970s when Britain was dubbed the ‘sick man of Europe’
