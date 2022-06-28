Visitors look at exhibits during the 35th edition of The European Fine Art Fair in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Tuesday. Photo: ANP/AFP
2 arrested after armed jewel heist at art fair in Netherlands
- Four smartly dressed suspects raided The European Fine Art Fair in Maastricht and threatened people with what appeared to be handguns
- Police said they had arrested two people and were searching for the others who smashed a display case containing items from a London jeweller
