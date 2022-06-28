Visitors look at exhibits during the 35th edition of The European Fine Art Fair in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Tuesday. Photo: ANP/AFP
Visitors look at exhibits during the 35th edition of The European Fine Art Fair in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Tuesday. Photo: ANP/AFP
World /  Europe

2 arrested after armed jewel heist at art fair in Netherlands

  • Four smartly dressed suspects raided The European Fine Art Fair in Maastricht and threatened people with what appeared to be handguns
  • Police said they had arrested two people and were searching for the others who smashed a display case containing items from a London jeweller

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:37pm, 28 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors look at exhibits during the 35th edition of The European Fine Art Fair in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Tuesday. Photo: ANP/AFP
Visitors look at exhibits during the 35th edition of The European Fine Art Fair in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Tuesday. Photo: ANP/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE