(Back, left to right) Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Photo: Nato handout/dpa
Türkiye lifts its objections to Sweden, Finland joining Nato – triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Invasion of Ukraine has prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their nonaligned status as protection against Russia, which shares a long border with Finland
- Turkish president blocked their move to join Nato, insisting the Nordic pair change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups his country considers terrorists
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
(Back, left to right) Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Photo: Nato handout/dpa