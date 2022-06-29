Ukraine released this image of an explosion at the shopping mall in Kremenchuk. Photo: CCTV via Instagram @zelenskiy_official
Russia called a ‘terrorist state’, dozens still missing after Ukraine shopping centre attack
- Ukraine’s president accused Russia of deliberately targeting a shopping centre on Monday, killing at least 18
- Russia claimed that it struck a nearby arms depot, which exploded and caused a blaze that spread to the mall
