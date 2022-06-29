British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to attend the Nato summit in Madrid on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to attend the Nato summit in Madrid on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

UK’s Johnson says don’t boycott Indonesia G20 summit if ‘pariah figure’ Putin attends

  • Boris Johnson said snubbing the November event in Bali would hand a ‘propaganda opportunity to others’
  • Jakarta has come under Western pressure to exclude Russia’s president from the gathering after Moscow invaded Ukraine

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:31pm, 29 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to attend the Nato summit in Madrid on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to attend the Nato summit in Madrid on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE