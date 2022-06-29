US President Joe Biden (front row) and other leaders depart after posing for the official group photograph during the Nato summit in Madrid on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Nato invites Sweden and Finland to join, calls Russia a ‘direct threat’

  • Russia, previously classed as a strategic partner of Nato, is now identified as the 30-nation bloc’s main threat
  • Nato also unveiled a new strategic concept at the Madrid summit that cited China as a challenge for the first time

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:06pm, 29 Jun, 2022

