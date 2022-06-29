Britain’s Queen Elizabeth (left) receives First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth (left) receives First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth meets Scottish leader Sturgeon amid new independence vote push

  • The monarch met Nicola Sturgeon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh a day after Scotland’s First Minister announced plans for a 2023 referendum
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to ‘respond properly’ to Sturgeon’s move

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:17am, 30 Jun, 2022

