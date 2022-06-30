A courtroom sketch depicts defendant Salah Abdeslam gesturing in front of a special Paris court during his trial on June 10. Image: Benoit Peyrucq via AFP
Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder, jailed for life

  • Islamic State extremist Salah Abdeslam was given the most severe sentence possible for his role in the deadly 2015 bombings and shootings that killed 130 people
  • A special French court also convicted 19 other men involved in the assault following a nine-month trial

Associated Press
Updated: 3:47am, 30 Jun, 2022

