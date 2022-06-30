US President Joe Biden takes a selfie with Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia Abela before dinner. Photo: AFP
How leaders mingle after Nato meetings: with fine food, art and music at Madrid’s famous Prado Museum
- Nato dinner held in Madrid Prado Museum with Kyiv Symphony Orchestra
- Guests were treated to a menu by Spanish-US celebrity chef Jose Andres
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden takes a selfie with Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia Abela before dinner. Photo: AFP