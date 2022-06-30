Anti-Brexit demonstrator Steve Bray protests with a fellow protester in Westminster with a new loudspeaker, a day after having one confiscated by police. Photo: Reuters
‘Noisy’ protester silenced outside UK parliament as police get new powers
- Steve Bray, also known as the Stop Brexit Man, has been a regular presence at Westminster
- Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act includes new measures to curtail noisy protests
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Anti-Brexit demonstrator Steve Bray protests with a fellow protester in Westminster with a new loudspeaker, a day after having one confiscated by police. Photo: Reuters