UK lawmaker Christopher Pincher wrote in his resignation letter that he still supported Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: UK Parliament
World /  Europe

UK lawmaker who ‘drank far too much’ quits government amid groping reports

  • British media reports say Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher made unwanted drunken advances to two men at a private club
  • His resignation is the latest in a string of scandals for Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Reuters
Updated: 5:52am, 1 Jul, 2022

