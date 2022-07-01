Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
Türkiye threatens to block Sweden-Finland Nato deal if promises not kept
- President Erdogan warned that parliament will not ratify the bids unless the two countries keep their promises, including extradition of ‘terrorists’ to Türkiye
- He also said he hopes Biden’s ‘sincere efforts’ to back Ankara’s plan to modernise its F16 fleet will get through the US Congress
