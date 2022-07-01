French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday. Photo: AP
French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday. Photo: AP
France
World /  Europe

Albanese, Macron cheer fresh start in Australia-France ties after submarine spat

  • ‘My presence here represents a new start for our countries’ relationship,’ Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a meeting with the French president in Paris
  • Both leaders are trying to rebuild ties that had been strained by a scrapped submarine contract last year

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:21pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday. Photo: AP
French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE