A medical technician picks up a reactive for testing suspected monkeypox samples at a hospital laboratory in Madrid, Spain on June 6. Photo: TNS
WHO calls for urgent action as monkeypox cases triple in Europe
- 90 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases worldwide are in the region, which is at the centre of an expanding outbreak
- The WHO’s regional director for Europe urged governments to scale up efforts to prevent the disease from establishing itself across a growing geographical area
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A medical technician picks up a reactive for testing suspected monkeypox samples at a hospital laboratory in Madrid, Spain on June 6. Photo: TNS