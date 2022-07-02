A medical technician picks up a reactive for testing suspected monkeypox samples at a hospital laboratory in Madrid, Spain on June 6. Photo: TNS
Monkeypox
WHO calls for urgent action as monkeypox cases triple in Europe

  • 90 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases worldwide are in the region, which is at the centre of an expanding outbreak
  • The WHO’s regional director for Europe urged governments to scale up efforts to prevent the disease from establishing itself across a growing geographical area

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:08am, 2 Jul, 2022

