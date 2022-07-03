A plant-based meat brand decided to take an unusual — and cannibalistic — route to sway people to try their product. European company Oumph! developed the Human Meat Plant-Based Burger — a burger they say tastes just like people — for those willing to indulge in fake human flesh. “We developed this burger in no time as soon as we knew what taste and texture we were after,” Oumph! Co-Founder Anders Linden said in a YouTube video. During Halloween last year, the company set up a food truck in Stockholm, Sweden , serving the “scariest plant-based food ever”. The company released a short advertisement, complete with a sinister voiceover depicting dark scenes in a kitchen as a a chef develops the human-based meat. The commercial then dares people to try it. LOLA MullenLowe, the agency behind the campaign, said they wanted to “convince” meat-lovers that plant-based products could “replicate the taste of any meat”. “And of course, a solution was to make a tasty plant-based human meat burger,” Tomas Ostilglia, Creative Director at LOLA MullenLowe said. The campaign won a Silver Prize at the Cannes Lions Festival, an international festival for the creative marketing community. The burger itself is made with soy, mushrooms, and wheat protein as well as “plant-based fats and a mysterious spice mix”. “No humans were injured in the development of this product,” the company said. Read the original article on Insider