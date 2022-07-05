A woman rides her bicycle near the Eiffel Tower in Paris in April 2021. Photo: Reuters
Rusty Eiffel Tower needs full repairs, gets US$63 million paint job instead
- The world-famous landmark is in a poor state, and work has been delayed because of the pandemic, a French magazine says, citing confidential reports
- The tower is instead being repainted for the 20th time ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
