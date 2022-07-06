Part of the Large Hadron Collider is seen at Cern in the French village of Saint-Genis-Pouilly near Geneva in Switzerland in July 2014. Photo: Reuters
CERN scientists observe 3 ‘exotic’ new particles as Large Hadron Collider comes back online
- Researchers have discovered a new kind of ‘pentaquark’ and the first-ever pair of ‘tetraquarks’ as they seek to unlock the building blocks of the universe
- The news comes as the 27km-long LHC begins ‘Run 3’ of collisions, after a three-year pause for maintenance and checks
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Part of the Large Hadron Collider is seen at Cern in the French village of Saint-Genis-Pouilly near Geneva in Switzerland in July 2014. Photo: Reuters