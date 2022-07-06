Britain’s national newspapers painted a grim picture on Wednesday for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who faces the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership after Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor of the exchequer and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary. “Game over”, declares the headline of The Times’ leader, which adds it “is a mistake” for Johnson to continue clinging to power because he “has lost the confidence of his party and the country”. “There is no conceivable chance that Johnson, who failed to secure the backing of 148 MPs in a confidence vote last month, can recover his authority to provide the effective leadership that the country needs at a time of acute national crisis,” The Times writes. “Every day that he remains deepens the sense of chaos. For the good of the country, he should go.” Inside the paper, columnist Iain Martin described the chaos within the Government as he expressed limited hopes for the newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi. “There was a mad scramble by a deluded Team Boris as they tried to identify a person, any person, prepared to accept the second most important political post in the country and risk being the shortest-serving holder of the office of Chancellor of the Exchequer,” Martin wrote. UK PM Boris Johnson ‘forgot’ about groping complaints against MP He said former health secretary Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace were being mentioned as potential successors to Johnson. In The Telegraph , Ex-Brexit minister Lord David Frost said Johnson should quit his post or risk “taking the party and the Government down with him”, adding that following Tuesday’s resignations “other Cabinet ministers now need to consider whether they are truly happy with the current direction of travel”. Daily Express cast Johnson as “wounded” but “liberated”, with the paper’s front page saying the premier was fighting on with a vow to cut taxes. Daily Mail columnist Stephen Glover praises the PM as “an exceptional politician who stands head and shoulders above almost all other members of the Cabinet”. The politician will be revered for delivering Brexit, despite the “chief flaw” of “his reluctance to tell the truth, which has marked him out even in a profession not celebrated for its veracity”. “But after all that has happened, and despite his achievements, he appears now to be a doomed Prime Minister. Yes, what a waste and a tragedy it has been,” Glover writes. Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee believes the manner and precise timing of the PM’s departure is the “only question left”. “Very few expect him to fight the next election. The 1922 Committee could change the rules instantly overnight and hold another leadership vote, with all the signs that he would lose next time,” she wrote. “Or they may wait for next week’s election of a new committee minded to change the rules to allow another attempt at defenestration within the year.”