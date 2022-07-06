A man pushes a bicycle in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, near a market that was shelled. Photo: Reuters
‘No safe place’ from artillery as Russians advance in Ukraine’s Donetsk
- Russian troops press towards more cities in eastern Ukraine in their campaign to secure the Donbas region
- Regional governor says Russian forces were engaged in widespread shelling as they launched assault
