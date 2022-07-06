Nadhim Zahawi has taken on the top job at the Treasury with Britain facing its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Photo: AFP
Britain’s new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi inherits an economic crisis
- Nadhim Zahawi was parachuted into the Treasury after predecessor Rishi Sunak’s shock resignation over scandals plaguing Boris Johnson
- Zahawi takes over the running of an economy that is faced with surging inflation and energy prices, a cost of living crisis
