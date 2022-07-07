More than 6,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 58 countries in the current outbreak, according to the World Health Organization. The UN agency will reconvene a meeting of the committee that will advise on declaring the outbreak a global health emergency, the WHO’s highest level of alert, in the week beginning July 18 or sooner, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference from Geneva. At its previous meeting on June 27, the committee decided that the outbreak, which has seen cases rising both in the African countries where it usually spreads and globally, was not yet a health emergency. “I continue to be concerned by the scale and spread of the virus across the world,” Tedros said, adding that a lack of testing meant that there were likely many more cases going unreported. Around 80 per cent of cases are in Europe, he said. Singapore and South Korea report first monkeypox cases Monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading worldwide since early May. The fatality rate in previous outbreaks of the strain currently spreading has been around 1 per cent. Non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases include the following: In the Asia-Pacific region Australia confirmed 17 cases as of July 6, Singapore reported its first case on June 22, South Korea reported two cases on June 2, Taiwain confirmed its first case on June 24. The United States had confirmed 560 cases in 29 states and the District of Colombia by July 5, while Canada confirmed 358 infections as of July 5. The United Kingdom had 1,351 confirmed cases as of July 5, including 1,285 in England, 40 in Scotland, 11 in Northern Ireland and 15 in Wales. In Europe, France had confirmed 577 cases by July 5, Germany reported 1,304 cases by July 6, Norway had four cases by June 16, Sweden had 28 cases by June 30, Poland had 12 cases by June 15, while Croatia reported its first case on June 23.