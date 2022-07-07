A worker stands in a crater in Kramatorsk, the day after a Russian rocket attack. Photo: AFP
A worker stands in a crater in Kramatorsk, the day after a Russian rocket attack. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Russia warns humanity at risk if West seeks to punish it over Ukraine

  • Russia’s Dmitry Medvedev flexes nuclear muscle, warns punishing Russia poses ‘threat to humanity’
  • Ukraine says it’s holding back Russian assault in Donetsk as towns come under attack with heavy weaponry

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:46pm, 7 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker stands in a crater in Kramatorsk, the day after a Russian rocket attack. Photo: AFP
A worker stands in a crater in Kramatorsk, the day after a Russian rocket attack. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE