Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps at 10 Downing Street in London, UK on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK transport minister is latest Tory MP to unveil bid to replace Boris Johnson
- Grant Shapps, an experienced MP who first served in the cabinet under former premier David Cameron in 2010, vowed to provide ‘strategic’ and ‘sober’ government
- The early front runner is former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who helped kick-start the cabinet revolt that led to PM Johnson’s forced resignation on Thursday
