People take part in the Rave the Planet parade in Berlin, Germany on Saturday. Photo: DPA via AP
Techno party with Love Parade founder hits Berlin’s streets
- One of the parade’s founders, a DJ known as Dr Motte, called for Berlin’s club culture to be listed as intangible heritage by Unesco, the UN’s cultural agency
- Police estimated 20,000 people turned out for the Rave the Planet parade which made its way to the Victory Column in the middle of Berlin’s Tiergarten park
