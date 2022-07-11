Local residents watch rescuers search the rubble of a residential building after a Russian strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Russia launches widespread shelling around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city
- Russian forces have launched a wave of bombardments in the east to consolidate control over Donbas region
- Hopes dim for any survivors under the rubble of a residential building hit by Russian missiles in Chasiv Yar town
