The White House said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the US has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month. “Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he told reporters Monday. Sullivan said it was proof the Russia’s overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons”. Russia has relied heavily on drones in its invasion of Ukraine, and the government in Kyiv claims to have downed more than 600 of the aircraft, according to the Kyiv Independent, a news organisation in the country. Sullivan’s revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran’s nuclear programme and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion. Teen used small drone to help Ukraine’s forces target Russian tanks The US decision to publicly reveal that the two countries’ chief regional rival was helping to rearm Russia comes as both Israel and Saudi Arabia have resisted joining global efforts to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine due to their domestic interests. Sullivan also noted that Iran has provided similar unmanned aerial vehicles to Yemen’s Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabia before a ceasefire was reached earlier this year. Military analyst Samuel Bendett of the CNA think tank said Russia’s choice of Iran as a source for drones is logical because “for the last 20 years or more Iran has been refining its drone combat force. Their drones have been in more combat than the Russians’”. They are pioneers of so-called loitering munitions, the “kamikaze” drones like the Switchblade that the US has provided Ukraine. Iran has “a proven track record of flying drones for hundreds of miles and hitting their targets,” Bendett added, including penetrating American-supplied air defences and striking Saudi oil refineries. He said the Iranian drones could be very effective at striking Ukrainian power stations, refineries and other critical infrastructure. Bendett noted that before the Ukraine war, Russia had licensed drone technology for its Forpost UAV from a proven supplier: Israel. The Jewish state has remained neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, so that source is no longer available to Moscow. Ukraine’s forces have had particular success in using Türkiye-made Bayraktar armed combat UAVs, and the United States and other allies have supplied Kyiv with many types of smaller drones. Ukraine releases video said to show kamikaze drone taking out Russian tank Russian authorities claimed that Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an oil refinery in southern Russia last month. Ukraine’s military didn’t confirm the attack. The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, which carry lightweight, laser-guided bombs, normally excel in low-tech conflicts, and Türkiye has sold them to more than a dozen countries, including Azerbaijan, Libya, Morocco and Ethiopia. The US has sent Ukraine dozens of “Phoenix Ghost” drones, which have similar but distinct capabilities to the Switchblade drones the US has already been providing Ukraine to target both Russian personnel and tanks. Switchblade drones are built by AeroVironment Inc. The newer models can fly more than 39km (24 miles) and loiter 40 minutes before attacking with an anti-armour warhead. The drone operator uses a tablet-based touch screen fire-control system with the option to pilot the loitering missile manually. The Biden administration also planned to sell four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles to Ukraine in early June. The drones would allow Ukrainian troops to conduct longer missions as they can fly for at least 30 hours and can gather huge amounts of data for intelligence purposes. Additional reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg