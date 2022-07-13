Ukraine launched long-range rocket attacks at the pro-Russian separatist stronghold of Luhansk in the east of the country, as Kyiv’s forces use newly-arrived systems from the West with growing efficiency. There had been mass firing from the US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) launcher, separatist representative Andrey Marochko announced in his blog on the Telegram news channel. The rockets were fired at Luhansk from the village of Artemivsk in the Donetsk region late on Tuesday evening. Several missiles hit their targets. The Ukrainian side also reported the use of the multiple rocket launcher. The head of the Ukrainian military administration for the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said that military depots of the enemy were being destroyed. In the industrial zone of Luhansk, it was not at all quiet the previous night, he said on Wednesday. However, Russian occupiers would continue to attack from all sides – with air force and artillery. The large cities of the Donetsk region were particularly threatened, he said. The Ukrainian armed forces also released a video of the deployment of the HIMARS system. Russian media had reported heavy explosions as well as a large fire near the city of Luhansk on Tuesday night. Iran to supply Russia with ‘hundreds’ of drones for Ukraine, US says According to the pro-Russian separatist authorities, the situation was tense, but air defences had it under control. According to the report, Ukraine also fired three Tochka-U missiles. There were no reports of casualties. The US HIMARS system threatened the security of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic, the head of the region recognised as a state by Russia, Leonid Pasechnik, told Moscow state news agency Tass. “Fortunately, they don’t have many such weapons, so there is no reason to panic at all,” he said. The strike came as Russia continued to pound eastern Ukraine in an effort to gain control of Donetsk province and the entire industrial Donbas region. Moscow earlier this month captured Luhansk province, which makes up the rest of the Donbas. Russia says it wants to wrest the Donbas from Ukraine on behalf of Moscow-backed separatists in two self-proclaimed people’s republics whose independence it recognised on the eve of the war. Kyiv said on Tuesday it had also carried out a long-range rocket strike against Russian forces and military equipment in southern Ukraine, territory it said it was planning to retake in a counteroffensive using hundreds of thousands of troops. The strike hit an ammunition dump in the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region and killed 52 people, Ukraine’s military said. The town’s Russia-installed authorities gave a different version of events. Tass reported that at least seven people had been killed in the attack and around 70 were injured. The precision of that strike suggested Ukrainian forces used US HIMARS. A satellite photo taken Tuesday showed significant damage. A huge crater gaped precisely where a large warehouselike structure once stood. Ukraine’s military starts counter-attack in occupied Kherson Ukraine now has eight of the HIMARS systems, a truck-mounted missile launcher with high accuracy, and Washington has promised to send four more. “The occupiers have already felt very well what modern artillery is and they will not have a safe rear anywhere on our land,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address. Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation”, is nearing five months old and is Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II. Russia says it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 to demilitarise the country and rid it of nationalists threatening Russian speakers there. Ukraine and Western countries say Russia’s claims are a baseless pretext to attack. The conflict has laid waste to Ukrainian cities and caused 5.2 million people to flee the country, according to the United Nations. The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that 5,024 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began, adding that the real toll was likely much higher. Rescuers pull survivors from ruined Ukrainian apartment building The conflict has blocked exports of Ukraine’s grain, exacerbating a global food crisis. More than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos at the key Black Sea port of Odesa. Türkiye’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said military delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye were expected top meet UN officials in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss a possible deal to resume safe exports of Ukrainian grain. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments, endangering food supplies in many developing countries, especially in Africa, and contributing to higher prices. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres played down expectations heading into the talks, saying “we are working hard indeed, but there is still a way to go”. dpa, Reuters and Associated Press