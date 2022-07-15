Senior Conservator Lesley Stevenson views “Head of a Peasant Woman” alongside an X-ray image of the hidden Van Gogh self portrait. Photo: Neil Hanna via AP
Van Gogh self-portrait – with left ear intact – found hidden behind another painting
- The image, thought to have been lost for over a century, was found on the back of another work when experts took an X-ray of the canvas before an exhibition
- Van Gogh was known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money
Senior Conservator Lesley Stevenson views “Head of a Peasant Woman” alongside an X-ray image of the hidden Van Gogh self portrait. Photo: Neil Hanna via AP