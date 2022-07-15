Senior Western officials directly accused their Russian counterparts of war crimes on Friday after Russian missiles struck a Ukrainian city far behind the front lines in an attack Kyiv officials said killed at least 23 people. Ukraine said Thursday’s strike on Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people about 200km (125 miles) southwest of the capital Kyiv, had been carried out with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea. President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist” state, urged more sanctions against the Kremlin and said the death toll in Vinnytsia could rise. “Unfortunately, this is not the final number. Debris clearance continues. Dozens of people are reported missing. There are seriously injured (people) among those hospitalised,” he said in a video address. Zelensky told an international conference aimed at prosecuting war crimes in Ukraine that the attack had been mounted on “an ordinary, peaceful city”. “No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia,” Zelensky said. Ukraine lobbying US for longer-range missiles after ‘strike kills Russian general’ Officials said the missiles damaged a medical clinic, offices, stores and residential buildings in Vinnytsia. Vinnytsia region Governor Serhiy Borzov said Ukrainian air defences downed two of the four incoming Russian missiles. Ukraine’s state emergency service said three children, including a 4-year-old girl named Lisa, were killed in Thursday’s attack. Another 71 people were hospitalised and 29 others were missing. “It was a building of a medical organisation. When the first rocket hit it, glass fell from my windows,” said Vinnytsia resident Svitlana Kubas, 74. “And when the second wave came, it was so deafening that my head is still buzzing. It tore out the very outermost door, tore it right through the holes.” Borzov said 36 residential buildings were damaged and residents had been evacuated. Along with hitting buildings, the missiles ignited a fire that spread to 50 cars in a car park, officials said. Russia denied targeting civilians. “Russia only strikes at military targets in Ukraine. The strike on Vinnytsia targeted an officers’ residence, where preparations by Ukrainian armed forces were under way,” Evgeny Varganov, a member of Russia’s permanent UN mission, said in an address to the chamber. Among the buildings damaged in the strike was the House of Officers, a Soviet-era concert hall. Vinnytsia hosts the command headquarters of the Ukrainian Air Force, according to an official Ukrainian military website, a target which Russia used cruise missiles to try to hit in March, the Ukrainian air force said at the time. Margarita Simonyan, head of the state-controlled Russian television network RT, said on her messaging app channel that military officials told her a building in Vinnytsia was targeted because it housed Ukrainian “Nazis”. G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine as host Indonesia seeks consensus The attack overshadowed the start of a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Indonesia on Friday, where the top US and Canadian representatives accused Russian officials in attendance of culpability in atrocities. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia’s “brutal and unjust war” and said Russian finance officials shared responsibility. “By starting this war, Russia is solely responsible for negative spillovers to the global economy, particularly higher commodity prices,” she said. Russian officials participating in the meeting were “adding to the horrific consequences of this war through their continued support of the Putin regime”, she added. “You share responsibility for the innocent lives lost and the ongoing human and economic toll that the war is causing around the world,” she said, addressing the Russian officials. Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told Russian officials at the meeting that she held them personally responsible for “war crimes”, a Western official told Reuters. Separatists in east Ukraine report massive shelling with US weapons As Russia pressed its offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, the United States and more than 40 other countries agreed on Thursday to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes. The Kremlin has said that Russia is ready to halt what the West calls Moscow’s unprovoked war of aggression if Kyiv agrees to its conditions, including formally recognising Russia’s control of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and the independence of two self-proclaimed Russian-backed statelets in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has repeatedly said it is unwilling to concede any territory and will take back any land lost by force. Reuters and Associated Press