Southwest Europe endured a sixth day of a summer heatwave on Saturday that has triggered devastating forest fires as parts of the continent braced for new temperature records early next week. Firefighters in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece battled forest blazes that have ravaged thousands of hectares of land and killed several personnel since the start of the week. It is the second heatwave engulfing parts of southwest Europe in weeks as scientists blame climate change and predict more frequent and intense episodes of extreme weather. At least 360 people have died due to the heatwave in Spain with temperatures far above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees fahrenheit), newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Saturday citing the state-run Carlos III Health Institute. On Friday alone, when temperatures in some areas of Spain rose to 45 degrees (113F), 123 died of causes linked to the extreme heat. High temperatures have been gripping southern Europe this week and have been blamed on climate change. Thousands evacuated as Europe’s blistering heatwave sparks wildfires In neighbouring Portugal, 238 more deaths were recorded between July 7 and 13 than in comparable periods in previous years, the Lusa news agency reported. These deaths were attributed to the extreme heat and not just coronavirus, it added. Victims were in most cases people who were already weakened because of old age or a previous illness, La Vanguardia said. On Friday, for example, a 60-year-old Spanish street cleaner suddenly collapsed. Emergency doctors measured his body temperature at 41.6 degrees after he was taken to hospital before dying. The heat and prolonged drought have also triggered numerous devastating forest fires in Spain and Portugal. The pilot of a firefighting aircraft died in a crash in northeastern Portugal. The single-engine seaplane crashed on Friday for unknown reasons near the town of Vila Nova de Foz Côa, about 200 kilometres east of Porto, the newspaper Público reported, citing the Civil Defence. The 38-year-old pilot André Serra was found dead. “He will be remembered for his courage, bravery and dedication,” the presidential office in Lisbon said in paying tribute. The aircraft was involved in fighting a forest fire in the Torre de Moncorvo region. Currently, 13 major and dozens of smaller fires are raging in the popular holiday destination, according to the Civil Defence. However, tourist and larger residential areas are not in danger for the time being. A total of about 1,000 firefighters have been deployed against the fires. According to the nature conservation agency ICNF, the flames destroyed more than 25,000 hectares in just one week – the equivalent of about 35,000 football pitches. A total of 33 forest fires were registered in Spain on Saturday, 14 of which were out of control. Firefighters in the coastal town of Arcachon in France’s southwestern Gironde region were fighting to control two forest blazes that have devoured more than 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) since Tuesday. “It’s a Herculean job,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Olivier Chavatte from the fire and rescue service, which has 1,200 firefighters and five planes in action. Further evacuation orders were given on Saturday for a few hundred residents, firefighter spokesman Arnaud Mendousse said. In Greece, the civil defence rushed to douse flames raging on the Mediterranean island of Crete, while Morocco was battling a deadly forest fire in its northern mountains. In the United Kingdom, government ministers were to hold crisis talks after the state meteorological agency issued a first-ever “red” warning for extreme heat, cautioning there is a “risk to life”. The Met Office said in southern England temperatures could exceed 40 degrees on Monday or Tuesday for the first time, leading some schools to say they will stay closed next week.