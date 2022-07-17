Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, poses for an official portrait to mark her 75th birthday. Photo: AP
Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, poses for an official portrait to mark her 75th birthday. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

Britain’s Duchess Camilla celebrates milestone birthday – future ‘Queen Consort’ is 75

  • Once blamed for the disintegration of the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the public has grown to accept Camilla since she married Charles in 2005
  • Known for having a wicked sense of humour, she has softened her husband’s stuffy image and made the heir to the throne seem less remote and more accessible

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:07am, 17 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, poses for an official portrait to mark her 75th birthday. Photo: AP
Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, poses for an official portrait to mark her 75th birthday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE