Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”. Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin was asked if Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”. But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking”. Putin, who will be 70 in October, has been in power in Russia for more than two decades. His health and private life are taboo subjects in Russia, and are almost never discussed in public. But conjecture over Putin’s health has emanated from a number of sources after he sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. In May, the former head of British intelligence predicted Putin would be out of power by next year and in a medical facility for long-term illness. Vladimir Putin’s health: pivotal yet shrouded in uncertainty Sir Richard Dearlove, the head of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, from 1999 to 2004, made the predictions about Putin during an episode of the podcast One Decision, which he co-hosts. “I’m really going to stick my neck out. I think he’ll be gone by 2023. But probably into the sanatorium, from which he will not emerge as the leader of Russia,” he said, adding that the sanatorium would be a way to move Putin out of power without a coup Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, in a mid-May interview with Sky News claimed without evidence that Putin has cancer and said that a coup to supplant the Russian leader was in motion. Also in May, New Lines magazine reported that an anonymous Russian oligarch was secretly recorded saying that Putin had a kind of blood cancer. That month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied speculation that Putin was ill, saying he appeared in public “every day”. Radakin said: “As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia, President Putin has been able to quash any opposition, we see a hierarchy that is invested in President Putin and so nobody at the top has got the motivation to challenge President Putin, and that is bleak”. Russia’s land forces may pose less of a threat now, after suffering setbacks in the war in Ukraine, the military chief said. The invasion has killed or wounded 50,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed nearly 1,700 Russian tanks, as well as some 4,000 armoured fighting vehicles, he estimated. That amounted to about 30 per cent of Russia’s land combat effectiveness, he said. “But Russia continues to be a nuclear power. It’s got cyber capabilities, it’s got space capabilities and it’s got particular programmes under water so it can threaten the underwater cables that allow the world’s information to transit around the whole globe.” dpa, Agence France-Presse and Reuters