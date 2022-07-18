The refusal of Ukraine and Western powers to recognise Moscow’s control of Crimea poses a “systemic threat” for Russia and any outside attack on the region will prompt a “Judgment Day” response, former president Dmitry Medvedev warned. Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 after a pro-Moscow president in Kyiv was toppled amid mass street protests. Moscow then also backed pro-Russian armed separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. In the event of an attack on Crimea, Medvedev was quoted by Tass news agency on Sunday as saying: “Judgment Day will come very fast and hard. It will be very difficult to hide”. Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, did not elaborate but has previously warned the United States of the dangers of attempting to punish a nuclear power such as Russia over its actions in Ukraine, saying this could endanger humanity. His comments were aired a day after a Ukrainian official suggested that Crimea, which most of the world still recognises as part of Ukraine, could be a target for US-made HIMARS missiles, recently deployed by Kyiv as it battles Russian forces. Vadym Skibitskyi, an official at Ukrainian military intelligence, was asked on Saturday in a televised interview if HIMARS could be used on targets in Crimea. Ukraine president fires spy chief and top state prosecutor He said Russia had carried out strikes on Ukrainian territory from Crimea and the Black Sea and so these were also justified targets. Crimea is of particular strategic importance to Russia as it includes the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet at Sevastopol. A Ukrainian general has called the Russian bridge that links Crimea to the Russian mainland “target number one”, if Kyiv obtained the necessary weapons to destroy it. But Moscow has threatened to bomb Kyiv if the 18km (11-mile) bridge across the Kerch Strait, which cost billions to build, is attacked. On Sunday, the Russian military said it had destroyed numerous weapons supplied by the United States and other Nato countries, including an advanced rocket system. Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said a depot in the Black Sea port of Odesa that stored Harpoon anti-ship missiles was hit, while a US-supplied HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system was struck in the eastern Donetsk region. Military analysts say locating and destroying a HIMARS system is a challenging task, and it was not possible to independently confirm Moscow’s claims. The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is an agile wheel-mounted launcher of 227mm GPS-guided missiles with a range of around 80km (50 miles). Unlike other multiple launch rocket systems that both sides have used in the war, HIMARS missiles can be directed precisely on targets, meaning they can be used sparingly and reliably. Ukraine says Russia using captured nuclear plant to store missiles The first four launchers, which can carry six rockets at a time, were delivered in June; now the Ukrainians have 12, with hundreds of rockets to use between them. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian general staff in Kyiv reported an intensification of shelling in Donetsk that affected dozens of communities but was primarily directed towards the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut. After capturing the Luhansk region earlier this month, Russia has been focusing its efforts on capturing the neighbouring Donetsk region from Ukrainian forces. Luhansk and Donetsk comprise the industrialised eastern region known as the Donbas, control of which is a key goal for Moscow. The head of Ukraine’s military administration for the Luhansk region, Serhii Gaidai, on Sunday once again disputed claims that Luhansk was not entirely in Russian hands, stressing that Ukraine still had two villages in their control. Russia attempted to occupy Kyiv at the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February, but was forced to withdraw due to unexpectedly strong Ukrainian resistance. According to British intelligence, Moscow is taking the threat that Ukrainian counteroffensives pose to its own troops seriously. As Ukraine rides high on US-made HIMARS rockets, will Taiwan be next? Russia was reinforcing its defensive positions in southern Ukraine, the daily intelligence update on the Ukraine war from the Ministry of Defence in London said on Sunday. “This includes the movement of manpower, equipment and defensive stores between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhya, and in Kherson,” it said. Russian forces were also increasing security measures in the occupied city of Melitopol, according to the update. “Given the pressures on Russian manpower, the reinforcement of the South whilst the fight for the Donbas continues likely indicates the seriousness with which Russian commanders view the threat.” Reuters, dpa and Agence France-Presse