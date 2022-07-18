London is predicted to be hotter than the Caribbean, the Western Sahara and popular holiday destinations in Europe as temperatures soar to record-breaking highs early this week. The forecast for the British capital could see highs of 38 degrees Celsius when a heatwave sweeps across England starting on Monday. The rise in temperatures has forced the Health Security Agency to issue a level 4 heat-health alert - described as an “emergency” - while the Met Office weather authority has issued its first “red warning”, with both running from Monday to Wednesday across swathes of England. The capital’s scorching temperatures mean it will be warmer than Nassau in the Bahamas (32 degrees), Kingston in Jamaica (33 degrees), Malaga in Spain (28 degrees), Athens in Greece (35 degrees), Albufeira in Portugal (28 degrees) and Dakhla, in the Western Sahara (24 degrees). It comes as records were broken in Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday. Hawarden, a village in northern Wales, reached 33 degrees while Armagh in Northern Ireland was 27.7 degrees. Hundreds die in Europe heatwave Tuesday is meanwhile predicted to be even hotter, with temperatures possibly reaching 40 degrees (104 Fahrenheit) - a record for England. Scientists at the Met Office have said the 40-degree prediction is a result of climate change, warning that the 40-degree figure “could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence.” Some schools in several counties have confirmed they will close, while train companies urged people not to travel on Monday and Tuesday. Network Rail will close the East Coast Main Line between noon and 8pm on Tuesday for all locations between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds, with passengers warned not to travel. Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail said: “Closing the line to traffic is always a last resort but it is the right thing to do to keep people safe on Tuesday given the unprecedented heatwave forecast. “The forecast temperatures are well above those which our infrastructure is designed for, and safety must come first.” Additional contingency support for ambulance services, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, have been put in place while the chairman of the National Health Service Confederation said hospitals are going to be “really, really pushed” over the next few days. Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.