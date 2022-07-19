Britain’s Royal Air Force said on Monday aircraft were using alternative airfields to its Brize Norton airbase due to extreme temperatures, after Sky News reported the hot weather had melted the runway at the Oxfordshire base. Sky, citing a military source, earlier said the RAF had halted flights in and out of the base. Britain is forecast to hit record temperatures on Monday, as southwest Europe wilts under a scorching sun and France faces a “heat apocalypse”. “During this period of extreme temperature flight safety remains the RAF’s top priority, so aircraft are using alternative airfields in line with a long-established plan. This means there is no impact on RAF operations,” the Royal Air Force said of flights at RAF Brize Norton, in a statement posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence. The temperatures – which rose above 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of England on Monday and were forecast to hit records above 38.7 degrees on either Monday or Tuesday – also caused problems at London Luton airport. “Following today’s high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway. Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible,” the airport said in a statement on Twitter. The airport, located around 56km (35 miles) north of central London, is used by airlines including easyJet, Wizz Air, Ryanair and TUI. Some 14 flights due to land at Luton were diverted to other airports including Gatwick and Stansted on Monday afternoon, according to FlightRadar24 data. Meteorologists said the 40 degrees Celsius mark could be breached for the first time by Tuesday, with climate change blamed and predictions of more frequent and intense episodes of extreme weather in years to come. Across the Channel in France, a host of towns and cities recorded their highest ever temperatures on Monday, the national weather office said. Britain, France brace for hottest day as Europe fires rage The mercury hit 39.3 Celsius in Brest on the Atlantic coast in the far northwest of the country compared with a previous record of 35.1 Celsius from 2002. Saint-Brieuc on the Channel coast sizzled in 39.5 Celsius compared with a previous record of 38.1 Celsius, while western Nantes recorded 42 Celsius, beating a previous high of 40.3 Celsius set in 1949. “In some southwestern areas, it will be a heat apocalypse,” meteorologist Francois Gourand said. French firefighters were struggling to contain two massive fires in France’s southwest that have created apocalyptic scenes of destruction. For six days, armies of firefighters and a fleet of waterbombing aircraft have struggled against blazes that have mobilised much of France’s entire firefighting capacity. The European heatwave, spreading north, is the second to engulf parts of the southwest of the continent in recent weeks. Blazes in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain have destroyed thousands of hectares of land and forced thousands of residents and holidaymakers to flee. Reuters and Agence France-Presse