Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak spakes during “Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate” in London on Sunday. Photo: ITV via EPA-EFE
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak spakes during “Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate” in London on Sunday. Photo: ITV via EPA-EFE
Britain
World /  Europe

Rishi Sunak widens lead in race to become next UK prime minister

  • The former British finance chief won the support of 115 Tory lawmakers in the latest round of voting to replace Boris Johnson
  • He is followed by Penny Mordaunt (82 votes), Liz Truss (71) and Kemi Badenoch (58), as the field narrows to just 4 candidates

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:14am, 19 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak spakes during “Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate” in London on Sunday. Photo: ITV via EPA-EFE
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak spakes during “Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate” in London on Sunday. Photo: ITV via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE