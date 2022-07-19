Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak spakes during “Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate” in London on Sunday. Photo: ITV via EPA-EFE
Rishi Sunak widens lead in race to become next UK prime minister
- The former British finance chief won the support of 115 Tory lawmakers in the latest round of voting to replace Boris Johnson
- He is followed by Penny Mordaunt (82 votes), Liz Truss (71) and Kemi Badenoch (58), as the field narrows to just 4 candidates
