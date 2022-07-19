Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named a new boss for the country’s intelligence agency, a day after dismissing the previous spy chief who was also his childhood friend. Deputy chief Vasyl Maliuk was appointed as interim chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in a presidential decree on Monday. Maliuk, 39, is known for efforts to fight corruption in the security agencies; his appointment was seen as part of Zelensky’s efforts to get rid of pro-Russian staffers in the SBU. On the same day, Zelensky also dismissed 28 secret service employees at various levels of the organisation, citing “unsatisfactory work results”. Former SBU boss Ivan Bakanov lost his job on Sunday, officially because of reports that many members of Ukraine’s intelligence community defected to work for Russian invaders and separatists in the country’s south and east amid Russia’s invasion on its neighbour. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova also lost her job for the same reason on Sunday. ‘Judgment Day’ warning as Russia hunts Ukraine’s US-made weapons Zelensky acknowledged that his two allies – Bakanov and Venediktova – had failed to identify “traitors” in their organisations. But multiple Ukrainian media outlets report that the real reason for Bakanov’s dismissal is his lack of background in intelligence, which has left him struggling for authority among his staff. Zelensky, widely feted on the world stage as a decisive wartime leader, had been dogged before the invasion by accusations that he had named friends and other outsiders to jobs in which they were out of their depth. Bakanov ran a television station before joining his friend Zelensky’s presidential campaign and then getting the job as head of the SBU. The SBU is the main agency in charge of counter-espionage and domestic security. The sprawling organisation emerged out of the Soviet-era KGB and has been the subject of a reform push in recent years. Analysts said the moves are designed to strengthen Zelensky’s control over the army and security agencies, which have been led by people appointed before the Russian invasion began on February 24. One of the enduring questions of the first phase of the war is why the southern region of Kherson fell to Russia so quickly in contrast with the fierce Ukrainian resistance near Kyiv that forced Moscow to abandon its push for the capital. “It was obvious there was treason in Kherson region,” said Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kyiv-based analyst. “That there were agents is obvious, now there will be tough counter-intelligence action and outing of these agents. That’s why the SBU question is so important. Because it is the SBU that should handle counter-intelligence … And it turned out there were also Russian agents in the SBU.” Ukraine says Russia using captured nuclear plant to store missiles The United States said it would continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine after the personnel changes. “We are in daily contact with our Ukrainian partners … We invest not in personalities, we invest in institutions,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. “We do have an intelligence-sharing relationship with our Ukrainian counterparts … We continue to proceed ahead with that,” he added. dpa, Reuters and Associated Press