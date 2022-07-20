Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the Italian Senate on Wednesday that his fractious coalition can be rebuilt, quashing concerns he’ll quit the government and throw the country into chaos. Draghi had said he wanted to resign because he didn’t have the backing of the parties in his coalition, particularly that of Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star Movement. Two centre-right groups, Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, both said over the weekend they were ready to quit the government, complicating a solution. Five Star and the League are discussing whether Draghi has offered sufficient reassurances that their flagship measures will go ahead if he stays on as premier, according to party officials who declined to be named on confidential talks. The League is mostly unhappy about his reference to fiscal reform and freeing up beach concessions. Five Star officials criticised Draghi’s pledge of military aid to Ukraine, and what they see as too little on the social measures they are pushing for. Italian PM Draghi offers to quit, but president rejects his resignation Draghi “explicitly mentioned some of the touchy points for Five Star and the League, so it remains unclear in my view if these parties will confirm their support or they will decide to walk away,” Lorenzo Codogno, founder of LC Macro advisers Ltd said. “We need to keep supporting Ukraine with every means,” Draghi told senators. The premier said he had a phone call yesterday with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, and reiterated that sending weapons to the country is “the only way” to allow Ukrainian citizens to defend themselves. Italy’s resolute support to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion was one of the most contentious points of Draghi’s premiership for Five Star. Party leader Conte criticised weapon deliveries, and instead urged negotiations with Russia. After Draghi’s speech, parties must debate his words, and it won’t be an easy one, as applause and heckling from lawmakers both interrupted him on several occasions. The prime minister chided parties for the infighting and point-scoring that delayed laws in the past few months. Draghi laid out an agenda that is full of priorities that several parties vehemently oppose, from arming Ukraine to liberalising taxi and beach licenses. He also promised more social spending. “We need a new pact of trust, sincere and concrete, like the one that has allowed us to change the country for better,” Draghi said. “The parties and you, lawmakers, are you ready to build this pact back?” Draghi urged approval for a competition bill, which would free up markets including licenses to manage public beaches and to offer taxi rides, two thorny issues in Italy. Efforts by previous governments to address the issues have so far failed, due to strong lobbying by the sectors affected. In recent weeks, protests by taxi drivers have turned violent in central Rome. Draghi said that if his government continues, the reform will have to be approved by the summer.