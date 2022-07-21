The Vatican Museums are home to some of the most magnificent artworks in the world, from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to ancient Egyptian antiquities and a pavilion full of papal chariots. But one of the museum’s least-visited collections is becoming its most contested before Pope Francis’ trip to Canada. The Vatican’s Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum, located near the food court and right before the main exit, houses tens of thousands of artefacts and art made by Indigenous peoples from around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens. The Vatican says the feathered headdresses, carved walrus tusks, masks and embroidered animal skins were gifts to Pope Pius XI, who wanted to celebrate the Church’s global reach, its missionaries and the lives of the Indigenous peoples they evangelised. But indigenous groups from Canada, who were shown a few items in the collection when they travelled to the Vatican last spring to meet with Francis, question how some of the works were actually acquired and wonder what else may be in storage after decades of not being on public display. Some say they want them back. Pressure grows on Western museums to return stolen artefacts “These pieces that belong to us should come home,” said Cassidy Caron, president of the Metis National Council, who headed the Metis delegation that asked Francis to return the items. Restitution of indigenous and colonial-era artefacts, a pressing debate for museums and national collections across Europe, is one of the many agenda items awaiting Francis on his trip to Canada, which begins Sunday. The trip is aimed primarily at allowing the pope to apologise in person, on Canadian soil, for abuses indigenous people and their ancestors suffered at the hands of Catholic missionaries in notorious residential schools. Caron said returning the missionary collection items would help heal the intergenerational trauma and enable indigenous peoples to tell their own story. “For so long we had to hide who we were. We had to hide our culture and hide our traditions to keep our people safe,” she said. “Right now, in this time when we can publicly be proud to be Metis, we are reclaiming who we are. And these pieces, these historic pieces, they tell stories of who we were.” More than 150,000 Native children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools from the 19th century until the 1970s in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their homes and culture. The aim was to Christianise and assimilate them into mainstream society, which previous Canadian governments considered superior. Official Canadian policy in the late 19th and early 20th centuries also aimed to suppress indigenous spiritual and cultural traditions at home, including the 1885 Potlatch Ban that prohibited the integral First Nations ceremony. Government agents confiscated items used in the ceremony and other rituals, and some of them ended up in museums in Canada, the US and Europe, as well as private collections.