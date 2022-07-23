Long queues of travellers at French border control before boarding ferries from the Port of Dover, UK on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
UK blames France as travellers face hours-long port delays
- Dover authorities said a lack of French border officials was leading to waits of up to six hours for border checks at the English Channel port
- France denied its border officials were unprepared and a ‘technical incident’ in the Channel Tunnel prevented border booths from being staffed as normal
