David Attenborough at Windsor Castle, England after being appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George on June 8. Photo: Pool via AP
‘Earliest animal predator’ named after British naturalist David Attenborough
- Scientists say they believe the 560-million-year-old fossil, named Auroralumina attenboroughii, is the earliest creature known to have a skeleton
- The fossil was found near Leicester in central England, where Attenborough used to go fossil hunting. Attenborough, 96, said he was ‘truly delighted’
