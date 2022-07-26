Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced a top military commander in eastern Ukraine following major territorial losses to Russia. In a decree, Zelensky dismissed Hryhoriy Halahan and appointed in his place “Viktor Horenko as commander of the special operations forces of the Ukrainian Army”. Major General Halahan, 44, had led the unit in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions since August 2020. He is being transferred to the SBU intelligence service, where he will serve as deputy head of the counter-terrorism centre. Following Russia’s invasion in February 24, Ukraine has completely lost control of the Luhansk region. About 50 per cent of the neighbouring Donetsk region has been captured by Russian troops, with Ukraine fearing some of its own personnel have been working with its enemy. Five months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a stalemate seems to be emerging. Ukraine did well initially to thwart Russia from taking the capital Kyiv, forcing Moscow to concentrate on the eastern regions where pro-Russian separatists had been fighting for years. Russia now seeking regime change in Ukraine, Lavrov says The general staff in Kyiv reported that Russian units had achieved successes at the Vuhlehirsk coal-fired power station in Donetsk, which has been under assault for days. On a nearby front, however, Russian attacks in the direction of the towns of Bakhmut and Siversk had been repulsed, Kyiv said. Russian troops also made further assaults on the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk area in Donetsk, according to the Ukraine, but most attacks were repelled. In the south, the Ukrainian general staff reported heavy artillery battles and Russian air strikes in Kherson. The information could not be independently verified. But Russia continues to face problems. In its daily Ukraine report on Monday, British intelligence said that in addition to its “well documented personnel problems, Russia likely continues to struggle to extract and repair the thousands of combat vehicles which have been damaged in action in Ukraine”. The main problem is that while Ukraine gets more modern weapons to fight with, Russia is having to switch to ever older tanks, guns and missiles, a person close to the Russian Defence Ministry said, asking not to be identified talking about confidential matters. Igor Girkin, a nationalist with 410,000 followers on Telegram who has fiercely criticised Russia’s military leadership for being disorganised and ineffective in its campaign against Ukraine, said in a recent post there was “wild” under staffing of frontline units, while morale was poor with soldiers refusing to fight. He described recent progress by Russian forces in Ukraine as “tortoise-like”. “We have nothing to attack with in depth,” said Girkin, a Russian citizen who played a prominent role in the 2014 Russian takeover of Crimea and weeks later became the first commander of Russia-backed separatist forces in Donbas. Russia charges dozens from Ukraine’s forces with crimes against humanity Girkin is being tried in absentia in the Netherlands, charged with murder in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, where all 298 on board were killed. He has dismissed the trial. Ukraine’s bid to oust the Kremlin’s forces has been bolstered by longer range Western weapons that have allowed Kyiv to target Russian supply lines deeper in occupied areas. Ukraine said on Monday its forces had used US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems to destroy 50 Russian ammunition depots since receiving the weapons last month. Russia did not comment but its Defence Ministry said its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot for HIMARS systems. On Sunday, the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily report on the fighting that a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region might already have begun. Ukraine’s battlefield casualties have fallen to about 30 per day, from a high of 100-200 per day in May-June, Zelensky said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Friday. He again ruled out any ceasefire that leaves Russia in control of territory it has taken. dpa, Bloomberg and Reuters